Harry Ralph Zimmerman
Harry Ralph Zimmerman, 85, died peacefully at home on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Harry was born May 29, 1934, in Indianapolis, Indiana. He spent his childhood in Indianapolis, in the company of grandparents, aunts and uncles, and a slew of cousins. He graduated from Broad Ripple High School. He attended Butler University for one lackadaisical year and then enlisted in the Air Force. He served mostly in Libya, where he worked in air traffic control and found he could excel under pressure. When he returned to the States he was serious about getting an education and enrolled at Indiana University in Bloomington. He discovered a love for math, philosophy, and jazz. He put himself through school with veteran's benefits plus a paper route and a job bussing tables at the student union.
Harry's studies in math at IU led to work in the nascent and heady computer industry, first with IBM in the Washington, D.C., area and then with System Development Corporation, a spinoff of the Rand Corporation. For the SDC job he moved to Colorado Springs. Much of his work involved tracking military satellites and sent him at times to the top-secret headquarters of NORAD inside Cheyenne Mountain. He loved the west—the open spaces, the mountains, the seasons—and became a fine skier and a dedicated amateur photographer.
After a decade or so at SDC, the boom and bust cycle of military contract work became intolerable, and Harry opted for a radical career change. He enrolled in the Speech and Hearing program at NMSU and received a master's degree in audiology in 1976. Soon thereafter he lobbied successfully to become the first audiologist in New Mexico licensed by the state to also dispense hearing aids.
His decision to change careers turned out to be a good one. He established Las Cruces Hearing Center in 1978. He liked being his own boss. He liked his clients and learned their stories. He liked having tangible things to fix. He avidly followed advances in hearing technology and was an early adopter of the personal computer, marveling that the computing power that used to fill a whole building could now sit on his desk. He retired reluctantly in 2000 when poor health made it imperative. He navigated a long illness with courage and grace.
He will be remembered for his big smile, his love of music, and his blue eyes. He loved competition and, whether the game was ping pong or Hearts, was as good a loser as he was a winner. His survivors include his daughter, Rebecca; his son, Robert; his daughter, Linda; his granddaughters, Teresa, Olga, and Michele; and his wife, Judith.
The family wishes to acknowledge the support of Ambercare Hospice and the kindness and dedication of Maria, Alma, and Bernadette—a remarkable team of caregivers. To send condolences go to www.lapaz-grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019