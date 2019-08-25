Services
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
Viewing
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:00 AM
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Masonic Cemetery
Hillsboro, NM
View Map
Harry Woodward "Pops" Miley Jr.


1929 - 2019
Harry Woodward "Pops" Miley Jr. Obituary
Harry "Pops" Woodward Miley, Jr.

Las Cruces - Harry (Pops) Woodward Miley, Jr., 90 years of age, entered eternal life on August 16, 2019 in Las Cruces, NM, surrounded by two of his children and some of his best friends.

Harry was born on August 8, 1929, in Philadelphia, PA, to Harry W. Miley, Sr., and Marie Shannon. He had two sisters, Marie Gallus and Doris Simpson. He retired in 1980 as a Rocket Engineer from NASA-Goddard Space Flight Center assigned to White Sands Missile Range.

He is survived by his children Michele LaPorte (JR) of Phoenix, AZ, Leslie Supplee (Joe) of Sunset Beach, NC, Lynn Thomson (David) of Edina, MN, Diana Miley-Gomez (Pete) of Albuquerque, NM, Debbie Miley-Rivera, and Harry W. Miley III, of Las Cruces, NM, as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Fredericka Miley, two sons, Ricky and Harry, one sister Doris, and his parents Harry Sr. and Marie.

The viewing will be held at Getz Funeral Home on August 27, 2019, at 8:30 a.m., with services to follow at 9:00 a.m. Burial will take place at the Masonic Cemetery in Hillsboro, NM, at 2:00 p.m on the same date. Pallbearers will be Harry W. Miley IV, Jacob Miley, Joshua Miley, Tim Gallus, Dave Gallus and Robert Gallus.

Arrangements are with Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. Bowman Ave., Las Cruces NM 88001. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Aug. 25, 2019
