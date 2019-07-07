|
Hassell "Kingman" Nix
Las Cruces - Hassell "Kingman" Nix, 79, of Las Cruces, New Mexico, passed peacefully on Thursday, June 27, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. After two months of failing health, due to Stage IV pancreatic cancer, Kingman was called home.
Kingman was born on September 17, 1939 in Portales, New Mexico to Hassell Fred and Edythe Nix. He attended Portales High School and graduated in 1957. He was an exceptional athlete and loved playing football and baseball. From 1961 through 1964, he served in the United States Army and was stationed in Japan. He earned his Electronic Engineering degree from New Mexico State University in 1976. He was a civil servant with the DoD at White Sands Missile Range (WSMR) for the Army Research Laboratory (SLAD) and retired in 2012. After retiring, Kingman's passion was golfing with his friends and spending time with his family.
Kingman's love of country music came at an early age because of his father. He was a singer, self-taught musician, and song writer who recorded some of his music in Nashville, Tennessee. Kingman and his band "Buckshot" frequently played at the NCO club on WSMR and surrounding clubs throughout New Mexico.
Kingman was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was an outstanding role model and was never afraid to tell his family how much he loved them. His family and friends will always remember his laughter and outrageous one liner's.
Kingman is survived by Kaye Nix, his loving wife of 32 years; daughter Sheila Brown; sons Mitch Stone, Guy Nix, Greg Nix; step-sons Robert Davis and Ken St. Clair; sister Norene Morehead; half-sister Lorie Harwell; step-sister Rosie Furphy; step-brother Robert Nix; and beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Kingman is preceded in death by his father, Hassell Fred Nix and mother, Edythe Norene Gorrell.
A "Celebration of his Life" will be held at a later date.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on July 7, 2019