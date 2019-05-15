|
|
Hector Corral, age 54, of Las Cruces passed from this life on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 7, 1964 in El Paso, TX to Francisco Javier and Graciela Ramirez Corral. Hector was a construction laborer and a member of the Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn his passing include his mother, Graciela Ramirez Corral of the family home; two daughters, Emily Corral of Las Cruces, Gracie Corral of Arizona; a brother, Javier Corral (Lorena); a sister, Rosa Corral all of Las Cruces. Other survivors include three nieces and six nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Visitation will begin at 6 PM Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 7 PM. Family and Friends will join together to celebrate the Funeral Mass at 10 AM Friday, May 17, 2019 in St. Albert The Great Newman Center, 2615 S. Solano Drive with Reverend Alex Ureña officiating. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5140 W. Picacho where he will be laid to rest.
Serving as casket bearers will be Lorenzo and Frankie Rios, Javier Sr., Angel and Javier Corral Jr., Mark Sanchez, Marcos Berumen and Luis M. Ruiz Jr.
Hector, you left this world, but in our hearts you will always live.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to
www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on May 15, 2019