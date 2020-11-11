Hector J. Clark
Las Cruces - Hector J. Clark, 71 of Fairacres, New Mexico, passed away on November 8th, 2020 in Las Cruces, NM.
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our dear beloved brother Hector J. Clark.
Hector was born in Las Cruces, NM to Celso and Dolores Clark on December 4th, 1948. He went to school in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Hector was loved by his whole family and always had a wonderful smile when visitors came to see him. He enjoyed being outside taking in the sunlight and having visitors bring him goodies to eat.
Hector is preceded in death by his parents Celso and Dolores Clark, three brothers Daniel Clark, Adam Clark, George Clark and two sisters Nieves Licon and Mary Valencia.
Hector is survived by three brothers Ramon Clark of Hatch NM, Armando Clark and his wife Elena of Chandler Az., Celso Clark and wife Linda of Fairacres, NM, and a sister Laura Carbajal of Las Cruces, NM he is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Raul Carbajal Jr., Martin Clark, Rafael Dominguez Jr., Steven Dominguez, Christopher Carbajal and Henry Renteria.
A funeral is scheduled for 10:00am November 14th, 2020 at St. Genevieve's Church at 100 S. Espina St. Las Cruces, NM with the burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery. Rev. Theophine Okafor will officiate the services.
Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador Las Cruces, NM 88005. To sign the online guest book visit www.lapaz-grahams.com
Per NM requirements:
MASK ARE REQUIRED AT ALL TIMES