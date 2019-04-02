Services
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Grace United Methodist Church
Cuba Avenue and 16th street
Alamogordo, NM
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hector Gonzalez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hector Lujan Gonzalez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Hector Lujan Gonzalez Obituary
Hector Lujan Gonzalez

Alamogordo - Hector Lujan Gonzalez, 74, a longtime resident of Alamogordo, died Friday, March 29, 2019, in Alamogordo.

Hector was born June 19, 1944 in Las Cruces to Tomas and Romancita Lujan Gonzalez. He attended school in Las Cruces and graduated from Las Cruces High School in 1962.

Hector joined the US Navy in 1963 and served in several stations including San Diego, San Francisco and Cuba, as a Shore Patrolman and as an interpreter, until his honorable discharge in 1969. He then worked for Land-Air at Salinas Peak until 1970 when he joined Civil Service, where he worked for 39 years, first in the Army Air Operations Directorate at Holloman Air Force Base, then in the Data Sciences Directorate at White Sands Missile Range. During his tenure with Civil Service, Hector received several awards, including a Medallion in Appreciation of Contribution to Success and Outstanding Support performed during the First Manned Orbital Flight of the Space Shuttle (1981); for Significant Contribution to Progress of the U.S. Space Transportation System Through Service in the Department of Defense Support Operations (1982); and upon his retirement in 2009, the Commander's Award for Civilian Service. From its inception in 1989 until his retirement he was involved in the planning and coordination of the Bataan Memorial Death March.

Since his retirement, Hector was quite proud to be one of the volunteers at Desert Lakes Golf Course, getting the golf carts ready each day. He was an avid golfer who played three times a week; a member of the Alamogordo Men's Golf Association; a former member of the Alamogordo Noon Lions Club; a member of the B.P.O. Elks Lodge; a fanatic supporter of Texas Tech University sports; and a member of Grace United Methodist Church where he and his wife Grace assisted in serving communion.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Grace Maldonado Gonzalez; a daughter, Tera Gonzalez of Benica, California; a son, Brandon Gonzalez and his partner, Greg Bench of Seattle, Washington; a brother, Ruben Gonzalez of Mimbres, New Mexico; a sister Anna Laboy of Phoenix, Arizona; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and a host of friends.

Hector was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Eloisa Gonzalez; and a sister-in-law Patsy Gonzalez.

A memorial service will be conducted today, April 2, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, Cuba Avenue and 16th street, in Alamogordo, with the Reverend Dustin Wilhite officiating.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Otero County Golf Foundation, 2351 Hamilton Road, Alamogordo, NM 88310.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now