Helen Dolores Jaurequi
Silver City - HELEN DOLORES JAUREQUI, age 81, of Las Cruces, entered eternal life on September 11, 2020. She was born October 28, 1938 in Fargo, North Dakota to John and Gladys Conway. She grew up with her five siblings and attended nursing school in Breckenridge, Minnesota. Upon graduation she had intended to go into the convent, however her friends convinced her to move to Denver to start their nursing careers. It is there that she met Greg Jaurequi while he was attending graduate school at the University of Colorado. They were married on New Year's Eve in 1960. When Greg graduated they moved to Aspen, Colorado and started their family. In 1965 the family moved to Silver City, New Mexico where Helen embraced the culture and won the hearts of those who knew her. She admired everyone's warmth, friendliness and sense of family. Helen worked at Hillcrest Hospital in the early '80's but left upon learning she was pregnant with her 9th child. In 1985 she then transitioned to Fort Bayard Medical Center where she found her passion and remained until she retired in 2008. As a nursing supervisor, she touched the lives of so many, and anyone she encountered she treated lovingly.
She was a devoted Catholic and instilled in her children the values of generosity, kindness, and respect for all. Helen will be remembered for her contagious laugh and planning social gatherings to bring people together and spread happiness. She had a high level of energy and spent a great deal of it taking care of the needs of people around her. She was involved in starting Santa Rita Learning Center, when St. Mary's School closed, and volunteered with the St. Vincent de Paul Society, the Silver City Museum and housing Tour of the Gila racers.
Helen is survived by nine children, sons Gregory Jaurequi Jr (Leticia) of Palmdale California, Joseph Jaurequi (Jamie) of Silver City, Nicholas Jaurequi of Silver City, daughters Julie Bighley (Rick) of Silver City, Aimee Jaurequi of Silver City, Laurie Jaurequi of Las Cruces, Janet Salcido (Kevin) of Las Cruces, Selena Trujillo (Steven) of Las Cruces and Kerri Tallman (Lee) of Albuquerque, a sister Anne Conway of Fargo, ND as well as twenty-two grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Greg Jaurequi, brothers Fr. John Conway and Bill Conway, sisters Mary Poirier, Patricia Conway and her granddaughter Angel Kristy who passed before birth.
At Helen's request, cremation will take place and services will be held at St. Vincent Catholic Church in Silver City. Service times will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Western NM University Greg & Helen Jaurequi Memorial Scholarship at Foundation.wnmu.edu
