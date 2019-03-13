Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 527-2222
Helen Wilson
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
Helen E. Wilson Obituary
Helen E. Wilson

Las Cruces - HELEN EASLEY WILSON, age 88, of Las Cruces passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 at La Posada Mesilla Valley Hospice. She was born January 2, 1931 in Mount Vernon, Illinois to James and Florence Isabel Lunyou Easley. Helen enjoyed her outings and having lunch with friends at the Senior Citizens Center in Mesilla.

Survivors include her son, Rick Wilson and wife Natalia of Las Cruces; a daughter, Teresa Peevey and husband, Bruce of Rancho Viejo, TX; a sister, Ruby Easley. Other survivors include seven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Hershel Wilson; a granddaughter, Margo Parks and her loving brothers and sisters.

At her request cremation has taken place and Memorial Service will begin at 7 PM Friday, March 15, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road with Deacon Leonel Briseño officiating. Inurnment of cremains will take place at a later date.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care". For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Mar. 13, 2019
