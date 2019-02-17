|
Our beloved Mom, Grandma, Sister, Aunt, and Friend, Helen Murillo Telles of Las Cruces, was called to be with our Lord on Saturday, February 9th, 2019. She was 63.
Helen is survived by her only daughter Evangeline M. Robles (Jose) of Rosenberg, Texas, four sons Justin H. Telles (Amanda), Nathaniel M. Telles (Evelyn), Philip I. R. Telles (Cassi), and Nicholas P. Telles (Andrea) all of Las Cruces; 11 grandchildren Susie A. Telles, Nathaniel A. Telles, Ethan A. Telles, Lorelai N. Telles, Philip S. Telles, Mileena M. H. LaraCuente, Ezekiel R. E. Telles, Josiah M. J. Telles, Emily M. Telles, Ayden R. Telles, and Hezekiah D. A. Telles all of Las Cruces; one brother Basilio Murillo (Elva) of Las Cruces, three sisters, Maxine Sambrano (Ramon) of Big Piney, WY, Dolores Borrego (Ramon) of Rio Rancho, NM and Terry Teran (Daniel) of Bloomfield, NM. She is preceded in death by her father Sismundo L. Murillo and mother Susie T. Murillo of Las Cruces, NM.
Helen was born on April 5th, 1955 in Las Cruces, New Mexico to Sismundo L. Murillo and Susie T. Murillo. She was raised in Las Cruces in the Beverly Hills neighborhood, where she attended Holy Cross Catholic School and went on to graduate from Las Cruces High School in 1973 where she was a member of Distributive Education Club of America (DECA). She was a courageous young woman that enjoyed being viewed as a rebel. She rode motorcycles, which ultimately lead to a broken leg. She took up the challenge of protecting and serving her community, becoming the 2nd female patrol officer for the Las Cruces Police Department. She moved on to start a family that grew to 5 children. Her motivation and commitment to care for her family led her to pursue a degree in nursing from New Mexico State University. She began a career as a Registered Nurse at Memorial Medical Center, in the Mother Baby Unit, where she had the opportunity to deliver her first grandchild, Susie. She was a passionate individual whom loved music, taking pictures and whom was dedicated to her children and grandchildren.
A viewing is scheduled from 5-7pm, February 18th, 2019 at Getz Funeral Home, 1410 Bowman Ave., Las Cruces, NM. Mass will be held at 10am on February 19th, 2019 at St. Genevieve's Catholic Church, 100 S. Espina St. Las Cruces, NM. Following the services, she will be laid to rest at Hillcrest Cemetery, 5140 W. Picacho Ave. Las Cruces, NM.
Pallbearers: Frank Murillo, Jose Robles, Justin Telles, Nathaniel M. Telles, Philip I. R. Telles, and Nicholas Telles. Honorary Pallbearers: Nathaniel A. Telles, Ethan Telles, and Philip S. Telles.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the City of Las Cruces Senior Programs. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Helen's life for she will always be in our hearts. The family would like to thank everyone who has cared for our mom Helen.
Arrangements with Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Feb. 17, 2019