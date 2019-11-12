|
|
Helga "Oma" S. Beck
Las Cruces - HELGA 'OMA" S. BECK, age 81, of Las Cruces passed from this life on Friday, November 8, 2019 at her home. She was born September 22, 1938 in Augsburg, Germany to Karl and Marie Hofmann Schmelzer. "Oma" as she was fondly known to family and friends was a housekeeper and a member of the Lutheran Church.
Those left to mourn her passing include three sons, Pedro Askar and wife Sandy of San Diego, CA, Alex Askar and wife Ana of Rockport, TX and Jerry Beck and wife Catina of Las Cruces; two daughters, Machira Freeman and husband Daryl and Brenda Mendoza and husband David all of Las Cruces. Other survivors include numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jerald Beck on June 6, 1914 and her only sister Helen Gesswein.
Visitation for Mrs. Beck with begin at 4:30 PM Monday, November 18, 2019 in Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Funeral Service is scheduled for 5 PM. Cremation will follow and Inurnment of Cremains will take place at a later date.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019