Henry Deloss "Dee" Galt



Las Cruces - Henry Deloss "Dee" Galt, age 90, died peacefully on Tuesday, May 19, in Las Cruces, NM.



Dee was born on September 14, 1929 in Forsan, TX, the only child of Junius and Helen (Marshall) Galt. The family moved to Big Springs in the late 1930's and eventually settled in Breckenridge, where Dee graduated from high school.



Dee was an alumnus of both Texas A&M University and the University of Arizona where he obtained a B.S. in Range Management, an M.S. in Range Forestry and a Ph.D. in Range Management, and also minored in Animal Nutrition.



He married Margaret Lucille "Lucy" Tucker on July 9, 1960. Together they raised a family while they lived in New Mexico, North Dakota, Tunisia and Washington due to Dee's work as a Range Conservationist with the Soil Conservation Service, where he worked for 30 years. Dee and Lucy moved to Las Cruces when Dee retired in 1990.



After retirement, along with Jerry Holechek, Dee formed an independent range consultant service, where they worked on several projects throughout New Mexico and Arizona. His energetic nature and love of working with others was the driving force behind his working into his late 80s.



Dee was also a veteran of the Korean War, where he served as an Airman First Class in the Army Air Corps.



In his free time, Dee loved to travel to visit family and friends, hunt and fish, play golf, eat ice cream, and watch sports. He was a lifelong fan of the Texas A&M and New Mexico State Aggies. He was also very active in his church as a Sunday school teacher and a member of Gideons International.



Dee was blessed with and is survived by his five children: Patrick (Carole) of Saint Paul, MN; Mark of Las Cruces; Keri Galt-Belhon (Patrick) of San Diego, CA; Janis Phillips (Mike) of Griffin, GA; and Lee of Las Cruces; six grandchildren: Jesse, Andrew, Leah, Jamie, Brianna and Emil; one great-grandchild, Nora; special niece Gwenita Petty (Albuquerque); special nephew Larry Donohoe (Albuquerque); and long-time business partner and friend, Jerry Holechek.



Dee was interred on May 27, alongside Lucy in Fort Bayard National Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store