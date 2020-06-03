Henry E. Dominguez
Mesquite - It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of our beloved father, son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend, HENRY E. DOMINGUEZ, 51 of Mesquite, left his dwelling place on earth and entered eternal life to be with his Heavenly Father on Friday, May 22, 2020.
"Gone from us, but leaving memories death can never take away, memories that will always linger while upon this earth we stay".
Born January 16, 1969, he had a good heart, was giving of his time, and helped everyone in his life. Henry, was never selfish, but always loving and kind. He also enjoyed watching football and was a #1 fan of the New York Giants. He worked for Dominguez Farms Inc. for many years and just recently within the last two years, he had worked construction and for Dona Ana County, Facilities and Parks.
Henry will be lovingly remembered by his parents, Elias M. Dominguez III and Olga Dominguez of Mesquite; two sisters, Olga D. Perez (Arturo) and Corina Morales (Alejandro) of Mesilla Park; a brother, Richard Dominguez (Virginia) of Mesquite; wife, Guadalupe Dominguez of Mesilla Park; daughters, Andrea Stephens (Jerry) of Yukon, OK; Amy Dominguez and Trisha Dominguez of Anthony; and Esperanzita Dominguez (his mamas) of Mesilla Park; sons, Miguel Angel Ochoa of Chamberino; Noah Varela and Isaiah Varela of Mesilla Park. Other survivors include numerous uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. Henry was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Elias L. Dominguez, Jr. and Carmen Dominguez; his maternal grandparents, Manuel Esquivel and Esperanza Esquivel; aunt, Maria Elena Gomez, and nephew, Michael Angel Perez.
In this very difficult time, it pains us that we are not allowed to congregate to mourn his passing and celebrate his life. We will honor his wishes to be cremated and hope to have a memorial service in the near future with our family and friends that loved him. In the meantime, we appreciate your love and prayers.
Service arrangement have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 575-527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care". For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.