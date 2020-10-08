Henry Mathew Cherpak, Jr.
Kings Mountain - Henry Mathew Cherpak Jr., 77, of Kings Mountain, NC, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones on October 05, 2020 at his home. He was born in Morenci, AZ, son of the late Henry Mathew and Anne Mary Giron Cherpak. He married the love of his life, Arcilia "Archie" Luna on April 7, 1970. Henry retired from Cypress Minerals after many years of service as the manager of general maintenance. He was very patriotic and served his country honorably in Vietnam as an Airman First Class in the US Air Force. While in the military, Henry was trained to work in Military Silos. Henry was a former member of St. Michael's Catholic Church. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, hunting, fishing and working in his yard. Henry was a Master Mechanic and loved working on vehicles and his motorcycle. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Henry possessed a "Can Do Attitude", generous spirit and a great sense of humor. Henry was always willing to help anyone in need. He was a wonderful loving husband and father who will be missed greatly by those who knew and loved him.
SURVIVORS: Wife of 50 years: Arcilia Luna Cherpak, of the home
Daughters: Eddy Jo Cherpak, Charlotte, NC and Catherine Anne Cherpak, Columbus OH
Brother: Ronald Adam Cherpak, Arizona
No services are planned at this time
MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Henry's memory to Testa Hospice House at 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150
