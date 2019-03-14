|
Henry P. Gonzales
Las Cruces - Henry P. Gonzales, surrounded by loved ones, he answered his heavenly Father when he called him home on the morning of February 27, 2019, in Las Cruces, NM at the age of 79.
Henry, known by many as Mr. Gonzales or simply Mr. G, was born on May 8, 1939 to Andres Gonzales and Estefana Pena in Santa Rita, New Mexico. Henry honorably served in the United States Air Force from 1957 to 1961. In 1965, Henry married his sweet heart Esther Gonzales and soon thereafter earned his Master's degree in Education from New Mexico State University. For just over 34 years he was an elementary school teacher at Hatch Valley and at Mesquite Elementary Schools. He also worked for the Boys and Girls Club as a Recreational Director. During his summers off from teaching he coached his sons Reggie's softball team "Go Bears!" Henry was also a beloved Door Greeter for over 10 years at Walmart. Henry enjoyed teaching but he loved working at Walmart and the socializing that came with it. When customers and friends saw him, Henry was always quick with a friendly smile and a joke. One of his favorite jokes was "What did the farmer say to the potato… I'll plant you now and I'll dig you later."
Henry's passion, as anyone that knew him knows he loved playing his guitar and singing! Many weekend gatherings were held at his home where family and many friends would come to hear him sing and play. His daily favorite pastime was walking his two beloved dogs Coco and Cookie. Henry was also a devout Catholic at Immaculate Heart of Mary where he also served as an Usher.
Henry is survived by his two sons, Henry James Gonzales, Reggie Gonzales and wife Cathy and a daughter, Sharon Hosfeld and husband Michael. Other two survivors include two grandchildren Jude A. and Hope Sienna Gonzales and an older brother Gustavo Gonzales plus a very large extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Esther B. Gonzales, his parents: Andres and Estefana Gonzales; two brothers Samuel and Reymundo Gonzales and a sister, Dora Cordova.
At Mr. Gonzales' request, a Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, March 16th, at 11 AM at Getz Funeral Home Chapel, 1410 E. Bowman Avenue with family member Chaplain Daniel Castillo officiating. Henry's wish was to be cremated and spread together with his wife's ashes, this will take place at a later date.
Henry lived his life with kindness, compassion and generosity, never asking for help but always willing to helping out. Nobody was a stranger to him, and he will be greatly missed by those who loved and knew him. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to all the people that touched Henry's life.
Arrangements with Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Mar. 14, 2019