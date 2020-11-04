Herlinda Chavarria
Las Cruces - HERLINDA CHAVARRIA, age 80, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on October 25, 2020. She was born October 12, 1940 in Chamberino to Ramona and Sixto Medina.
Those left to mourn her passing are two sons Gary Chavarria and Arturo Chavarria, and a daughter Christina all of Las Cruces, two brothers Tito Medina and Richard Medina
She was preceded in death by her parents Ramona and Sixto, a sister Lucille Chavez and a brother Joe Medina.
Services will be held Saturday October 7, 2020 at St. Genevieve's Catholic Church at 100 S. Espina Street Recitation of the Rosary is scheduled to begin at 01:30 P.M. with the Funeral Mass to follow at 02:00 P.M. Inurnment of Cremains will take place at St. Genevieve's Columbarium. Due to Covid-19 Restrictions capacity will be limited. Live streaming services may be available please contact St. Genevieve's offices for more info.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapel of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com