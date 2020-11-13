Hilario F. Hernandez
Tortugas - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, grandfather, brother, uncle, Hilario F. Hernandez , of Tortugas. He entered eternal life at the age of 89. Born January 14, 1931 in Mesilla to Apolonio and Isabel Hernandez. He worked for the Dona Ana County road department as a heavy equipment operator and retired after 27 years of service.
Those who had the privilege of being close to him would describe him as a hardworking, loving person with a huge heart whose goal in life was to provide and care for others around him. Hilario's favorite pastimes included watching wrestling on TV, keeping up with his great grandkid's activities and spending time with his children. Hilario, was an extraordinary man that meant a lot to many different people and will be sorely missed.
Hilario will be lovingly remembered by his four children, Apolonio P Hernandez (Maria), Antonio P. Hernandez, (Roseanne), Rosie Stewart and Donna Maestas (George) all of Tortugas; a sister, Modesta White of Mesilla. Other survivors include seven grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Hilario was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Anne P. Hernandez on September 18, 2011; his son-in-law Ray Stewart (JR) on November 27, 2017 and a great grandson (baby Hernandez) on July 15, 2020 and two brothers.
A public viewing will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Tortugas on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 10:00 to 10:30 AM, rosary at 10:30 AM with a mass to follow. Since we are in unprecedented times, visitation guests will be asked to wear their mask and practice social distancing.
Serving as casket bearers will be Antonio Hernandez Jr., Christopher Hernandez., Santino Hernandez., Paul Hernandez, Michael Hernandez and Benny Hernandez. Honorary bearers will be Antonio Hernandez., Sergio Hernandez, Jacob Hernandez, Brayden Hernandez, Tony Pacheco, Jimmy Torres and Eddie Hernandez.
