Hipolito Orta Jr.
Las Cruces - HIPOLITO "POLO" ORTA JR., age 85, of Las Cruces passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020. He was born October 18, 1934 in Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico to Hipolito Sr., and Luisa Dominguez Orta. "Polo" was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine and Parish.
Those left to mourn his passing include three sisters, Luz Serna of Mesilla Park, Manuela Salcido (Henry) of Las Cruces and Mary Montoya (George) of Tortugas; a brother, Jose Orta also of Tortugas, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, and his caregiver, Lupe Quiroga. Polo was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Juanita Portillo and Margarita Orta, a brother, Lupe Orta and other family members.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, the Orta Family will be having private services for Polo. Thank you for your understanding on this matter.
Serving as casket bearers will be Al Serna, Joe Serna, George Montoya, Wally Monsivaiz, Oscar Montoya and JC Carrasco.
Services arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road 527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com