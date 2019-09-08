|
Hortencia H. Gutierrez
Las Cruces - HORTENCIA HERNANDEZ GUTIERREZ, age 101, of Las Cruces entered eternal life on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at La Posada Mesilla Valley Hospice surrounded by her loved ones. She was born July 12, 1918 in Casas Grandes, Chihuahua, Mexico to Guillermo and Paz Hernandez. Hortencia was a loving devoted homemaker and a member of the Christian Church.
Those left to mourn her passing include five sons, Guillermo Gutierrez, Noel Gutierrez, Paz Gutierrez and Aaron Gutierrez all of Las Cruces and Isacc Gutierrez of Los Angeles, CA; four daughters, Beatrice Hernandez of Westway, TX, Ruth Ramirez of Hobbs, Irma Olivas of Borderland, TX and Julieta Chavez of Midland, TX. Other survivors include numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and great-great-great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Hortencia was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Julian Gutierrez; a son, Hector Gutierrez; a daughter, Hortencia Valenzuela; brother, Mauro Hernandez; three sisters, Otilia Patinio, Magdalena Romero, and Leonor Hernandez; and five grandsons, Alejandro, Luciano and Julian Olivas, Jacob and Joshua Gutierrez.
Visitation for Mrs. Gutierrez will begin at 10 AM Monday, September 9, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road, where the Funeral Service is scheduled for 10:30 AM with two of her grandsons, Pastor Isacc Gutierrez Jr., and Pastor Willie Gutierrez Jr., officiating. Concluding Service and Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5140 W. Picacho Avenue where she will be laid to rest alongside her husband in the family plot.
Serving as casket bearers will be family members.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Sept. 8, 2019