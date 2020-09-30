Hortencia Lopez
Chamberino - HOTENCIA LOPEZ, age 80, of Chamberino, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2020 at Wellbrook Rehabilitation Facility, surrounded by her family. She was born October 24, 1939 in Chihuahua, Mexico to Isidra and Fidel Miranda. Hortencia was a devout Catholic and a member of San Luis Rey Catholic Church.
She is survived by her husband Julian Lopez of the family home, three sons Frank Laredo of Kansas, George Laredo of Oklahoma and Martin Laredo of Kansas. Four daughters Nidia Castaneda of Albuquerque, Irma Morton of Kansas, Susie Torres of Kansas and Sandra Holguin of Chamberino. She is also survived by two brothers Fidel Antonio Miranda and Juan Jose Miranda, two sisters Irma Andazola and Maria del Carmen Orutia, and also numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Hortencia was preceded in death by her parents Isidra and Fidel, thee sons Jesus Manuel Laredo, Jesus Rodrigo Laredo and Sergio Tarango.
Funeral services will be held Friday October 2, 2020 at San Luis Rey Catholic Church in Chamberino. Recitation of the rosary is scheduled to begin at 10 A.M. with the Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 A.M. Following services cremation will take place and inurnment of cremains will be held at a later date. Due to Covid-19 restrictions capacity will be limited and face coverings required.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory of Las Cruces.