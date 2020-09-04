Hubert M. Gonzales
Las Cruces - HUBERT M. GONZALES, age 70, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 from complications related to Alzheimer's Disease. Hubert was born March 9, 1950 in Las Cruces. He was a true Las Cruces-an; deeply rooted in the city's historic and evolving culture. As a child, he attended Holy Cross Catholic School, initially located in the heart of downtown Las Cruces, next to the original St. Genevieve's Catholic Church. His strong work ethic began at an early age and lasted his lifetime. As a teenager, he delivered newspapers for the Las Cruces Sun News and loaded onions at the packing shed. Hubert played football during his high school years and graduated in 1968 from Mayfield High School. Hubert bled green and gold, he was proud to call himself a Trojan and remained loyal to his alma mater to the end. Mayfield High School was also where he met and fell in love with Kathy, the woman who was to become his wife and the love of his life. He and Kathy went on to marry on February 21, 1970 and started a family. During that time Hubert worked in grocery store management at Piggly Wiggly, Fedmart and Food Mart while also serving in the New Mexico National Guard. He later became a full time NM National Guardsman. During his years in the service he traveled all over the world, as well as serving in Desert Storm. He retired from service in 1999.
Hubert's interests and hobbies included: deer hunting and "shooting pool" with his dad and brother, fixing and maintaining his vehicles, making people laugh, and attending local high school football games. He loved Mexican food and really enjoyed cooking for his family. Sharing a meal at La Posta with his loved ones brought joy to his heart, as well as, his stomach. Hubert was a devoted Catholic and a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Cathedral. He often assisted with ushering and collections during mass and was also a Eucharistic Minister. He had a special devotion to the Blessed Mother and faithfully prayed to her every day.
Hubert and Kathy were married for 46 years. During the course of their marriage they welcomed 3 children; 2 daughters, Debbie Tellez (Steve) and Laurie Gonzales; 5 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Other survivors include a brother, Leonard Gonzales (Celia) and sister, Sally Sanchez (Adam). They weathered many storms together and created countless memories. Hubert was never the same after losing his beloved Kathy in 2016 and his only son Michael in 2018.
Hubert was a genuinely kind and giving man. He was a man of true integrity. He always found delight and contentment with the simple things in life, but what brought him the most happiness, was showing his love for his most cherished treasure; his wife and family.
Visitation for Mr. Gonzales will be held at 6 PM Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 7 PM. Family and Friends will join together to celebrate the Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Herat of Mary, 1240 S. Espina Street with the Reverend Bill McCann Celebrate. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at Masonic Cemetery, 760 S. Compress Road where he will be laid to rest alongside his beloved Kathy in the family plot. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, capacity of attendees will be limited and everyone is asked to please wear a mask. Thank you.
Serving as casket bearers will be, Steve, Nicholas and Zachary Tellez, Caleb Muniz and Marco Garcia.
