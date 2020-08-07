Hugo Raymundo Hernandez
Las Cruces - Our Heavenly Father has taken another angel home. It is with great sadness and a broken heart that we announce the demise of our beloved Ray. He left his dwelling place on this earth and entered into eternal life in the Kingdom of Heaven on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. A devoted husband, father, stepfather, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, our 'Ray', as he was known to all that knew him, was a selfless and precious human being with a huge loving and caring heart for all that crossed his path. He always had a smile on his face, a song to sing, a joke to tell, and an amazing impersonation of Donald Duck. He would manage to make people laugh and raise their spirit if they felt sad or worried. He was a kind, caring, affectionate, and giving soul.
Ray was born in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, México on March 15, 1960 to Lorenzo Hernández Sariñana and Dora Luz Contreras de Hernández. Ray was number five in a family of eight children. He was raised by his adoring maternal grandparents until it was time for him to return home to his family in Las Cruces and began grammar school at Hermosa Heights Elementary. He attended Court Jr. High for his middle school years, followed by his high school years at Alamogordo High School in Alamogordo, NM.
On May 9, 1977 at the age of 17, Ray enlisted in the U.S. Army and proudly served his country for the following six years. He completed his basic training in Ft. Jackson, SC, where he was awarded a Good Conduct Medal and earned a Sharp Shooter Marksman Badge. He was also honored and decorated with an M-16 Rifle Bar. On August 3, 1977, he was assigned to the Armored Division E5 U.S. Army Europe Command in Frankfurt, Germany where he completed a six week training course as an Administrative Specialist for U.S. Government Intelligence. He concluded his remaining four years of service working in an Armed Forces Network Castle in Frankfurt, Germany with top secret security clearance and became fluent in the German language. On June 2, 1981 he immediately re-enlisted for an additional two years in the Army Reserves and was transferred to the Reserve Component Personnel and Administration Center in St. Louis, MO. He was offered an option to return to Las Cruces to complete his term in the Army Reserves in his hometown which he did not hesitate to accept. While in the Army Reserves in Las Cruces, he enrolled in an Executive Program at the International Business College, and with the exceptional skills he had acquired as an Administrative Specialist during his military career, he was able to type an inconceivable 145 words per minute with zero errors. He received several honors and awards for his achievements from the business college and graduated in 1983. He was Honorably Discharged from the Armed Forces of the United States Army a few days later on May 30, 1983. However, he did not pursue an administrative career. Instead he discovered that he had a real talent with sewing machines and decided to follow in his father's footsteps and make magic happen in the upholstery business.
Ray was preceded in his ascension to paradise by his paternal grandparents Lorenzo & Marina Hernandez; maternal grandparents Edmundo & Lilia Contreras; parents Lorenzo & Dora Luz Hernandez; sister Lillian Rodriguez; and father-in-law Joe Benjamin Valles.
Ray is survived by his loving wife of five years Loriann Hernandez; daughter Marlene Hernandez; stepchildren Rene and Rudy Martinez, Sabrina, Andrew, Angel, and Abel Gutierrez; siblings Dora Holguin (Ruben), Blanca Nino (Omero), Lorenzo Hernandez III (Josie), Mario Hernandez (Yvonne), Irene Guevara (Ernesto), Lorena Hernandez (Rudy); grandchildren Elijah & Inez Williams, Ezekiel Gutierrez, Analicia Ordaz, and Eziah Flores; among numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and friends.
Pallbearers: Mario Hernandez, Lorenzo Hernandez III, Andrew Gutierrez, Angel Gutierrez, Mark Lopez, and Freddy Lopez
Honorary Pallbearers: Rudy Martinez, Abel, Sabrina, & Ezekiel Gutierrez, Analicia Ordaz, and Eziah Flores
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, August 10th at La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home, 555 West Amador Avenue, Las Cruces, NM (575) 526-6891. The Rosary will begin at 10:00 a.m. with Services officiated by Father Alex from St. Albert the Great Newman Center. The Rite of Committal and procession will follow for interment to Hillcrest Memorial Gardens where Ray will be laid to rest with military honors, 5140 W. Picacho Avenue, Las Cruces, NM (575) 526-9623.
Memorials may be given to Disabled American Veterans at: https://www.dav.org/