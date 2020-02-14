|
|
Humberto N. Ramirez
Hatch - HUMBERTO NIETO RAMIREZ, age 76, of Hatch entered eternal life on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at La Posada Mesilla Valley Hospice surrounded by his love ones. He was born April 21, 1943 in Ojinaga, Chihuahua, Mexico to Raymundo and Tiburcia Nieto Ramirez. Humberto worked as a laborer in farming and was communicant at Our Lord of Mercy Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn his passing include his loving wife of fifty-four years, Maria Estela C. Ramirez of the family home; two sons, Jose Ramirez (Irene Ortega) of Las Cruces and Humberto Ramirez Jr. of Hatch; two daughters, Socorro Elsa Ramirez (Frank Angel) and Guadalupe Antonia Ramirez all of Hatch; four brothers, Alfredo Ramirez (Belinda), Raymundo Ramirez (Eloisa), Uvaldo Ramirez (Mary Helen) and Leonel Ramirez (Priscilla) all of Mesilla Park; two sisters, Elma Berdeja (Juan) of Brazito and Dionicia Vasquez of Villa Ahumada, Chihuahua, Mexico. Other survivors include three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Humberto was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Socorro Elsa Ramirez.
A Memorial Mass for Mr. Ramirez will begin at 3 PM Monday, February 17, 2020 at Our Lord of Mercy Catholic Church, 120 Hartman Street in Hatch with the Reverend Alex Ureña Celebrant. Inurnment of cremains will take place at a later date.
Service arrangement have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care". For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020