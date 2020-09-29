Ignacia Perea
La Mesa - Ignacia A. Perea, of La Mesa, NM, passed peacefully in her sleep to be with the Lord in Paradise on September 27, 2020 in Las Cruces, NM.
Ignacia was born in Berino, NM to Lucas and Josefa Avalos on December 7, 1934. She married Fred A. Perea of La Mesa on July 7, 1955. Ignacia was a beloved wife, homemaker, and loving mother of six children. Her children are Priscilla, Conrad and spouse Viola, Mark and spouse Velma, Andrew, Walter, and Fred J. Perea and his spouse Angel. Ignacia was a Grandmother of nine Grandchildren and a Great-Grandmother of ten. Her family meant the world to her.
Ignacia is preceded in death by her husband Fred A. Perea, her parents Lucas and Josefa, her brothers, Emilio and Arturo, and her sister, Margarita. She is survived by two sisters, Amelia Armendariz and Alicia Avalos.
A visitation and memorial service is scheduled for Thursday, October 1, 2020 at La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador, Las Cruces, NM 88005. Visitation starts at 5pm followed by a memorial service with a rosary and mass at 6pm. On Saturday, October 3rd at 10am, she will be placed next to her husband at San Jose Cemetery, 15800 Rosario St. in La Mesa, NM.
Arrangements are entrusted to La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador Las Cruces, NM, 88005. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.LaPaz-Grahams.com
.