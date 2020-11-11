Ignacio Gonzalez
Mesilla - Our beloved father, grandfather, uncle and friend IGNACIO "NACHO" T. GONZALEZ, 100, of Mesilla left his dwelling place on earth and entered eternal life to be with his heavenly Father, Monday November 9, 2020 from his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 11, 1920 in Nonuava, Chihuahua Mexico to Maria Gonzalez and Nicolas Terrazas. He was a member of the Basilica of San Albino in Mesilla, New Mexico.
Ignacio dedicated his life to pecan farming. He was a beautiful singer and guitarist. He was a hard working, loving, and generous father, and taught his children the importance of honesty and helping those in need. He has always had a twinkle in his eye and a perpetual smile on his face even when times were difficult.
Those left to mourn his passing include his eight daughters, Ester Gonzalez (Rolo), Blanca Gonzalez-Pryor (Craig), Fatima Ray (Jimmy), Teresita Corral (Carlos), Lupe Garcia, Carmen Cardon (Leonard), Jackie Galvan (Pete), and Valentina Hernandez, and his five sons, Juan Diego Gonzalez (Fred), Francisco Gonzalez (Jeri), George Gonzalez, Gerardo Gonzalez (Lucinda), and David Gonzalez (Irene). Other survivors include numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by his loving wife Maria Patrocinio Rios de Gonzalez, his son Sergio "Nacho" Gonzalez, a grandson Army Cpl., Jesse M. Zamora, his parents, and sisters Celia Rubio, Eva Vasquez, Emma Rodgriguez, and Refugia Rodriguez.
Rosary for Mr. Gonzalez will be at the Basilica of San Albino in Mesilla, New Mexico on Friday November 13, 2020 at 12:30PM, followed by the funeral mass at 01:00PM with Father Chris Williams as Celebrant.
The Rite of Committal and internment will follow in the San Albino Cemetery where he will be laid to rest.
Serving as casket bearers will be Francisco and Juan Diego Gonzalez, John Jaramillo Jr, Rolo Minjarez, Carlos Corral, Miguel Vasquez. Honorary bearer will be Fred Porter.
The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Discalced Carmelite Nuns of Las Cruces, 2015 Glass Road, Las Cruces, NM 88005.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapel of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com