|
|
Ignacio Hernandez
Las Cruces - Ignacio Hernandez age 76 entered eternal life on Monday September 30th, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born January 31st, 1943 in Tortugas NM. Work in farm labor for most of his life, a dedicated member of the Catholic Church. Our Dad was a great father and grandfather. Pallbearers are to be his grandsons, Ernest Banegas, Michael Banegas, Oscar Valenzuela, Chris Valenzuela, Joshua Jimenez, Francisco Hernandez, and Christian Hernandez. He is preceded in death by his parents Isabel and Pilar Hernandez. Survivors are one son Ramiro I Hernandez, wife Christine, three daughters Barbara Banegas husband Ernest, Maria Valenzuela, Ana Estrada husband Raul, One step daughter Maria Reyes, step son Jose R. Reyes wife Virginia all of Las Cruces. Two Sisters Lorenza Garcia of Dona Ana, and Isabela Barela of California. Other survivors include 16 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. As well has his beloved dogs, Raven and Copenhagen we all will miss him dearly. Rosary will take place at Baca's Funeral Chapel on Thursday 17th, 2019, 5pm to 7pm, Funeral Mass will be at Our Lady of Purification in Dona Ana on Friday 18th, 2019 viewing to be at 10:00am and Mass will follow at 10:30am. At Mr. Hernandez request cremation will take place and a private burial will be at a later date. Family is wanting to send out a very special thanks to Tennill, R.N. and all of the ICU team who not only took good care of our Dad but helped us through a very hard time.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019