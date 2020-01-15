|
|
Ilene Valverde
Las Cruces - Our beloved mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend, ILENE VALVERDE, age 34, of Las Cruces passed from this life on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Mountain View Regional Medical Center surrounded by her family. Ilene was born to Luis and Barbara Rael Valverde in Las Cruces on July 20, 1985.
Those left to mourn her passing include four sons, Isaiah, Luciano, Sean and Joshua Valverde; her parents, Luis and Barbara Valverde all of Las Cruces; a brother, Luis Valverde Jr.(Carmen) of Doña Ana; a sister, Rebecca Burkshartsmeier (Robert) also of Las Cruces. Other survivors include maternal grandfather, Jerry Ostic; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by a sister, Valerie Prather; her maternal grandmother, Esmeralda Ostic; her paternal grandparents, Pedro Valverde and Herminia Guzman and a nephew, Luis Valverde III.
Cremation will take place and a Memorial Service will be held Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 1 PM in Holy Family American National Catholic Church, 702 Parker Road in Las Cruces with Reverend James Lehman officiating. Inurnment of Cremains will take place at a later date.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020