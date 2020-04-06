|
Imogene Lewis Calhoun
Las Cruces - May 19, 1924 - April 4, 2020
Imogene was born in the small town of La Mesa, New Mexico, south of Las Cruces. Her parents, John and Bertha Lewis were farmers there. She was the youngest of 7 children.
She attended grade school in La Mesa and would occasionally ride her horse to school about 3 miles away.
She attended Gadsden High School near Anthony, New Mexico. She was a cheerleader at Gadsden and at one of the games she met a good looking cowboy by name of Elliott Calhoun. She reminisced, when they were dating, she climbed the windmill at the Lewis farm to watch Elliott's tail lights fade out of sight as he would return home to Las Cruces.
They were married on May 8, of 1942 in Tularosa, New Mexico but didn't their parents until Mother's Day.
She had an adventurous life. As World War II broke out, she and Elliott moved to Roswell, NM and then Douglas, AZ, and when Elliott joined the Marines she moved home to La Mesa. While there, in 1944 their first child, Ellaine was born.
After the war Elliott returned to Las Cruces and began farming and rodeoing as a Professional Cowboy. Their second child Tommy was born in 1946.
Imogene loved the travel to places all over the western states as Elliott traveled the rodeo circuit.
In 1958 Imogene and Elliott moved to Grants, NM where Elliott worked in construction.
In 1965 Imogene joined Elliott in Alaska. They settled after a few years in the town of Valdez. She loved living in Valdez. She could overlook the Bay and see the wildlife from the window of her apartment. She owned and managed the Calhoun Court Apartments in Valdez until she moved to Peoria Arizona in 1999.
At the time of her death she was living in Sierra Winds Retirement Community Nursing Care Center.
She was a loving mother, and an adoring Grandmother. She was a pillar of strength throughout her life, such a great example for such a little lady.
She is survived by her daughter Ellaine Doak and her husband Alan, her son Tommy Calhoun and his wife LeeAnn, Grandchildren Richard and James Doak and Kristin and Jamie Calhoun and their spouses; 10 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and by her Brother-In-law and Sister-In-law Denny and Geraldine Calhoun.
She will be interred next to Elliott at the Fairacers, Cemetery in Las Cruces, NM.
