Ines Morales
Las Cruces - Ines A Morales of Las Cruces passed away on 3/19/19 at Sagecrest Nursing home
Ines was born in Durango Mexico. Ines worked many years at La Posta in the 1970 's Beloved wife of the late Francisco (Kiko)P Morales. Much loved mother of the late Frank (kikito)A Morales, and Viviana Morales. Cherished grandmother of Jose Francisco (Joe Frank) Emmanuel (Manny) Lil Rudy and Rosalie.Great grandmother of Alicia,Samuel and Baby Rudy.
Services will be held at Grahams La Paz funeral Home 555 W Amador Las Cruces NM on Tuesday March 26th 2019 from 7:00pm at her request cremation will follow the services. Services have been entrusted to the care of La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Mar. 24, 2019