Inez G. Guerra
Lake City, MN - Inez Guerra passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Bluffs of Lake City Senior Residence, Lake City, MN, with family by her side. Inez was born on March 22, 1921 in Dona Ana, New Mexico. She was married December 1937, her husband, Mike passed away in 2001. Inez was an Insurance Agent with Businessmen's Assurance. Upon retiring, Inez and husband traveled in their Airstream to Mexico for 5 years; spent 17 years in Palm Springs, California from there they moved back to New Mexico. After Inez became a widow she moved into Golden Mesa Retirement Home in Las Cruces, New Mexico where she was very active and became a Red Hat Society Member. She lived in Georgetown, Texas for eight years and was active with The Care Center program where she was one of the official Bingo Callers. Playing Canasta, Hand and Foot and Scrabble were her favorite games. Inez also enjoyed decorating, flower arranging, participating in activities at The Bluffs, especially Bingo, and socializing with residents. She is survived by her children Rosemary Mesa, Georgetown, Texas; Martha Romero, Las Cruces, New Mexico; Mike (Nica) Guerra, Las Cruces, New Mexico; Dolores (Jerry) Berg, Lake City, MN.; David (Peggy) Guerra, Liberty Hill, Texas; and Irma (Bill) Siegmund, Canon City, Colorado; sister, Erminia Fierro, grandchildren 22, great-grandchildren 52, great-great grandchildren 17. Inez is preceded in death by husband of 64 years, 3 brothers, Arturo, Amado and Jesus Jr. and sister, Ruth and parents, Amado and Rosenda (Molina) Garcia. Services will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church, on February 14th at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Richard Catanach officiating. Upon her request, cremation was taken place and remains will be interned on February 14, 2020 in St. Francis Garden Columbarium in Las Cruces, New Mexico next to her husband Mike Guerra.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020