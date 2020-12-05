1/2
Inez Rel Sambrano
1925 - 2020
Inez Rel Sambrano

Las Cruces - On November 23, 2020, Inez Rel Sambrano beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away at the age of 95 peacefully in her home. She was born on July 28, 1925 in Tortugas, NM to her parents Carlos Rel and Francisca Apodaca.

Inez was a devout Catholic and parishioner of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in her younger years where she served as queen of San Juan Fiesta for thirteen years. And later, was a parishioner at Immaculate Heart of Mary until the time of her death. She was devoted to God, her family, her church and for those in need. Her husband and children were her everything. She was proper. A caring and dutiful daughter to her Mom and Dad. She was known to provide food to strangers in her home and assisted immigrants traveling through. Never wanting anyone to feel in danger or go hungry. Inez was a hard worker throughout her life and loved to tell stories of her life experiences. She loved to cook and will be remembered for her delicious food. Many of her recipes have been passed down to family, and are replicated, but they are never quite the same or as delicious as hers was.

On April 29, 1950, she married Manuel J Sambrano. As a young woman Inez held numerous jobs, but her passion was being a housewife, caring and cooking for her husband and their five children, always providing a fresh meal.

She is survived by sons Manuel Jr (Manny), Roman (wife Maxine, deceased) and daughters Frances Apodaca (Albert) and Patricia Zambardi (Scott). She had nine grandchildren, twenty-one great grandchildren and two great, great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Manuel J. Sambrano, son Steve R. Sambrano daughter in-law Maxine Sambrano and grandson, Steven Sambrano Jr.

Pallbearers are Carlos Sambrano, Lee McGill, Oscar Bertoldo, Leo Valles, Rene Ramos and Edgar Pinon.

Visitation for Mrs. Sambrano will begin on December 10, 2020 at 2:00pm until 4:00pm at La Paz Graham's Funeral Home, 555 W Amador Ave. The Mass and Rosary will be held on December 11, 2020 at 10:15 am at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1240 S Espina St. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, 100 N. Espina St., where she will be laid to rest in the family plot.

Instead of mourning her transition, we ask you to join us in celebrating her life.

Services have been entrusted to the care of La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador Las Cruces NM 88005.






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
10
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
DEC
11
Rosary
10:15 AM
Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary
