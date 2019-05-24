Services
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
Celebration of Life
Monday, May 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
American Legion
1185 E. Madrid Ave
Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces - Ingemar Patrick Richardson, 59, of Las Cruces, NM, passed away May 16, 2019. Born in Roswell, NM, he was lovingly known as Ingo, the son of Billy and Mary Richardson. In 1979, Ingo graduated from Goddard High School, where he played baseball and football. Throughout his life, Ingo was employed by Coca-Cola, Newman Outdoor Advertising, Army National Guard, NASA/WSTF Fire Department, and, most recently, Dona Ana County.

Ingo moved to Las Cruces, NM, in 1984. He was a former volunteer firefighter at the Mesilla Fire Department and also taught CPR and first aid to the Las Cruces community. Ingo loved music, gardening, hunting, fishing, jogging, lifting weights, and never missed an opportunity to get up and dance! No one who met Ingo could ever forget his infectious smile, passion for life, and all things Washington Redskins.

Ingo is survived by his three daughters: Gentry Richardson and her spouse, Brandy; LaRee Bice; O'Dette Forsyth, and her spouse, Will; his four grandchildren: Olivia Michelle, Mahlayna Rayne, Wilder Fox, and Ozric Ingemar; his brothers and their spouses: Fred and Lora Richardson, Ed and Rita Richardson, Kerry Richardson, Jeremiah and Lisa Richardson; many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and a lifetime of dear friends.

A potluck celebration in honor of Ingo's life will be held on Monday, May 27, 2019, from 11am to 2pm at the American Legion, 1185 E. Madrid Ave., Las Cruces, NM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to an account established for his children through FirstLight Federal Credit Union: Routing #312080941 Account #9540197

One day at a time...

Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home. To send condolences go to www.lapaz-grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on May 24, 2019
