Irene D. Herrera
Chamberino - It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, daughter, sister, aunt and dear friend, IRENE DOMINGUEZ HERRERA, age 63, of Chamberino on Friday, April 3, 2020 at her home. She was born May 5, 1956 in East Los Angeles, CA to Ramon and Rita Escandon Dominguez. At the time of her death, Irene was employed as a Security Guard with the Gadsden Independent School District and was a member of the Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn her passing include a son, René Herrera (Celina) of Chaparral; two daughters, Jessica Dominguez and Patricia Bertoldo (Alex); her mother, Rita Dominguez all of Chamberino; three brothers, Rick and Hank Dominguez both also of Chamberino, and Mike Dominguez (Nati) of La Mesa; six sisters, Lupe Evaro (Richard), Lorie and Rachel Dominguez all of Chamberino, Alma Terrell of Berino, Sylvia Fierro (Rudy) of Norwalk, CA., and Cecilia Diaz (Bernie) of Las Cruces. Other survivors include eight grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Irene was preceded in death by her father, Ramon; a daughter, Jenevieve Herrera; and two brothers, Raúl and Ernie Dominguez.
A Private graveside services will be held.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapel of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222 For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020