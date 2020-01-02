|
|
Irma L. Rodriguez
Las Cruces - IRMA LUCERO RODRIGUEZ, age 74, of Las Cruces passed from this life on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at La Posada Mesilla Valley Hospice. Born May 1, 1945 in Mesilla to Baltazar G. and Isabel Garcia Lucero, Irma worked as a meat cutter in various grocery stores. She was a member of the Roman Catholic Church.
Survivors include a son, Christopher L. Rodriguez; brother, Mike Lucero (Loretta); two sisters, Rosella Lucero and Gloria Carrillo (Eddie) all of Las Cruces. Other survivors include three grandchildren, Joshua, Isaac and Ashley; three great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Irma was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Raul and Walter Lucero and two sisters, Consuelo Salas and Felicitas Ramirez.
At Irma's request cremation has taken place and a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 2 PM Monday, January, 6, 2020 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1240 S. Espina Street. Inurnment of cremains will follow at the IHM Columbarium.
Service arrangement have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care". For online condolences log on to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020