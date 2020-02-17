|
Isaac C. Orona Sr.
Mesilla - It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, ISAAC C. ORONA SR."Dad", age 86, of Mesilla on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at La Posada- Mesilla Valley Hospice surrounded by his loving family. He was to Jose Maria and Manuela Cardona Orona on May 19, 1933 in Las Cruces. Isaac served his country honorably in the United States Army for 26 years attached to 281st Transportation Battalion and was an active member of the VFW Post #10124. He retired from White Sands Missile Range as a Grounds Supervisor and was a communicant of the Basilica of San Albino. Isaac spent his retirement days at his pecan orchard that he enjoyed taking care of with his son, Isaac Jr. and his nephew, Carlos. He was fondly known throughout Mesilla and the surrounding community for his generosity and his loving heart. He enjoyed Spanish music and guitar. His laughter and Mexican gritos would add excitement to any song and resonate with any crowd. To all his extended family, Isaac was known as Dad and his loss as a patriarch of this family will be deeply felt by all who knew him.
Those left to mourn his passing include three sons, Isaac R. and Louie Orona both of Mesilla, Johnny Orona of La Mesa; eight daughters, Connie Lopez (Benny), Eppie Aguilar (Carbo), Alice Estrada (Leroy), Maria Orona (Al), Emma Cabrales (Pancho), Linda Orona (Chris), Eva Orona and Laurie Aguilar all of Las Cruces, Liz Tovar (Bobby) of Mesilla; three sisters, Antonia Diaz of San Pablo, Petra Caro of Mesilla, and Nellie Donovan of Las Cruces. Other survivors include thirty-two grandchildren; forty-five great grandchildren; five great great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Josefa Ramirez Orona; four sisters, Francisca Reyes, Tomasita Zuniga, Josefina Gamboa and Romana Rodriguez; four brothers, Horacio, Isidro, Raymundo "Guero" and his twin brother, Ismael Orona; a daughter-in-law, Isabel P. Orona; three grandsons, Joey and Michael Estrada, And Isaiah Cabrales; a great great-granddaughter, Analisa Estrada-Lopez.
Mr. Orona will be reposing Tuesday (today), February 18, 2020 from 5 PM to 7 PM in Baca's Chapel of Prayer, 300 E. Boutz Road. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 10:30 AM Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in the Basilica of San Albino, 2070 Calle de Santiago where the Funeral Mass will follow immediately thereafter. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow in San Albino Cemetery, 3131 Calle de Guadalupe in Mesilla with military honors accorded by a New Mexico National Guard Honor Guard and the Marine Corps League-El Perro Diablo Detachment.
Serving as casket bearers will be Chris, Orlando, Daniel and Louie Ray Orona, Isaac Rodriguez and Joey Tovar. Honorary bearers will be Josh Rodriguez, David, Matthew and Ruben Aguilar, Eric Tovar, and Aiden Talavera.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020