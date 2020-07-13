1/1
Isaac Edwin Cristiano Brealey-Rood
Isaac Edwin Cristiano Brealey-Rood

Las Cruces - Isaac Edwin Cristiano Brealey-Rood, age 16, passed away on July 8, 2020. He was born on June 17, 2004, in Villanueva, Casanare, Colombia. He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Carissa and Charles Bonacci; his father and stepmother, James and Shannon Rood; his brother, Aidan Brealey-Rood; his sister, Keira Brealey-Rood; and his stepbrothers, Charles and Vincenzo Bonacci. He planned to start his sophomore year at Onate High School in August. He was a beloved member of the high school marching band, the Royal Knight Regiment, and played his heart out during performances in the pit with the percussionists, which included his inseparable big brother, Aidan. He loved watching and playing all types of sports. He has participated in The Special Olympics of New Mexico, and has won awards in track, flag football, and basketball tournaments. He also played recreational ice hockey through the El Paso Rhinos Youth Hockey Association. He loved listening to music, playing video games, cooking, hanging out with his siblings, hiking with his dogs, and traveling. He was happiest at the beach, playing in the waves. He had a contagious smile and always brought joy to everyone around him. He touched the hearts of millions with videos of his band performances that championed inclusion of children with special needs in music education. He will be deeply missed by his family, his RKR family, and everyone who knew him. A viewing will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Getz Funeral Home at 1410 E Bowman Avenue.

In lieu of flowers, his family asks for donations in his honor be made to The Special Olympics of New Mexico, https://give.specialolympics.org/.

Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
