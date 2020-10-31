Isaac L. Dominguez
Mesquite - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, grandfather, uncle, ISAAC L. DOMINGUEZ, of Mesquite. He entered eternal life at the age of 83, at Franklin Heights Nursing and Rehabilitation in El Paso, Texas. Born April 5, 1937 in La Union to Elias and Jesusita Lerma Dominguez. From humble beginnings, Isaac, began his life journey as a farm laborer in Montoya, TX and Dell City, TX. With hard work, intelligence, social skills, and help from close family members Isaac, was able to facilitate the purchase of a small farm in Mesquite, in 1956 establishing what would later be known as Dominguez Farms and Dairies Inc. Isaac, was standing president of Dominguez Farms and Dairies Inc., for over 64 years and was able to navigate the company through various economic hardships as well as prosperous opportunities. These prosperous opportunities included expanding the farm, adding a dairy in 1979, and adding two more dairies in 2006. Isaac took great pride in creating a family company that held the values he learned growing up from modest beginnings. He would often say that his greatest accomplishment was having the ability and opportunity to pass down valuable lessons to different family members that worked alongside him. Anyone that knew Isaac would describe him as a man of his word and a giant among men with a silent confidence that would command respect from any room that he would walk into. Those who had the privilege of being close to him would describe him as a kind loving person with a huge heart whose primary goal in life was to provide and care for others around him. Isaac's favorite pastimes included attending farm auctions, deer hunting, and cruising around the farm and dairy. Isaac, was an exceptional man that meant a lot to many different people and will be sorely missed.
Isaac will be lovingly remembered by his three sons, George Dominguez (Virginia), Isaac Dominguez Jr., (Rita) and Javier Dominguez (Lisa) all of Mesquite; a sister, Socorro Vasquez of Las Cruces. Other survivors include seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Isaac was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Felicitas Dominguez on October 5, 2009; a daughter, Bertha Dominguez on April 29, 2020; sister, Cecilia L. Dominguez on October 3, 2020 and five brothers., Vidal, Eulalio, Luis, Rafael and Elias Dominguez Jr.
A memorial service will be from 11 AM to 1 PM Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 400 Farmland Road, Dominguez Farms in Mesquite. Since we are in unprecedented times, visitation guests will be asked to practice social distancing by remaining in their vehicle, please enter through Dominguez Dairy at 13950 Stern Drive and follow the signs to where we will celebrate and pay our respects to this wonderful person.
Serving as casket bearers will be Isaac Dominguez III., Javier Dominguez Jr., George Dominguez Jr., Bobby Dominguez, Gilbert Dominguez and Simon Dominguez. Honorary bearers will be Rafael Dominguez Jr., Jaime Dominguez, and Britani Dominguez.
