Isaac M. Melendrez Sr.
Doña Ana - On Tuesday, November 26, 2019, ISAAC "IKE" MELENDREZ SR., was called home by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Isaac was born on June 2, 1930 in Vado, NM. He grew up working on farms with his brothers and sisters to help support his family. At the age of 14, he moved to the Sacramento Mountains and began a new career as a logger alongside his father. It was there that he met his future wife. He was drafted into the Army and was in the Korean Conflict from which he was honorably discharged. Upon his return, he married Beatrice Prelo and that union would produce five children.
Eventually work took him from his beloved Sacramento Mountains. Isaac worked his way from there to Las Cruces, where he went to work for NASA contractors as a Material Test Technician at the Johnson Space Center/White Sands Test Facility. There he spent the next 34 years, a portion of that at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, TX. Upon his retirement in 1996, he was awarded the Manned Space Flight Awareness Award and was flown to Cape Canaveral, FL and honored at a shuttle launch. He was an integral part of the Apollo and Shuttle programs where the work he did was always a source of great pride for him. He was just a farm boy and a logger with a fourth grade education who went on to do amazing things.
He is survived by two daughters, Patricia Melendrez (Amado Garcia) of Las Cruces, Christina Weber (Mark) of California; three sons, David Melendrez (Florence) of Mescalero, Isaac Melendrez Jr., (Olivia) and Gilbert Melendrez (Vickie) all of Las Cruces; a brother, Paul Melendrez also of Las Cruces; three sisters, Jesus Davalos of Bent, NM; Natalia Silva (Jesus) of Mesquite and Frances Herrera of La Mesa. Other survivors include ten grandchildren seven great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Isaac was preceded in death by his parents, Sotero and Gerarda Mendosa Melendrez; his loving wife, Beatrice P. Melendrez in 2014; an infant daughter, Consuelo Melendrez; four brothers and a sister.
Special thanks to Mesilla Valley Hospice, especially his nurse DeShaun, his social worker Denise and Jamie Stull who helped improve the quality of his life in his final days.
Cremation has taken place and Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 10 AM Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Our Lady of Purification Catholic Church, 5525 Cristo Rey in Doña Ana where the Memorial Mass will follow immediately thereafter. Military Honors will be accorded by the New Mexico Army National Guard Honor Guard and the Marines Corps League-El Perro Diablo Detachment. Inurnment of Cremains will be held at a later date.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels, of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019