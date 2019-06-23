|
Isabel R. Rosales
Las Cruces - ISABEL REYES ROSALES, age 100, entered the golden gates of heaven to be with her heavenly Father on Monday, June 17, 2019 with her loved ones at her side. She was born July 8, 1918 in Gomez Palacios, Chihuahua, Mexico to Florencio and Maria Reyes. Mrs. Rosales enjoyed gardening, the luncheons and activities at the Munson Center and the Community Center of Mesilla with her friends. She was also active in the Senior Olympics. Isabel was a loving homemaker and a devoted member of the Roman Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn her passing include two sons, Alfred Rosales of Fontana, CA and Agustin "Pro" Rosales of Alhambra, CA; two daughters, Mary Zertuche (David) of Las Cruces and Barbara Rosales of Albuquerque; two nieces that were very close to her, Petra "Peggy" Barela and Esther Mirabal. Other survivors include six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Isabel was preceded in death by her husband Pedro "Pete" Rosales in 1991; a daughter, Estella Rosales; sister, Adela Reyes Orona; two brothers, Refugio and Isabel Reyes and a nephew, Lonnie Mirabal.
Visitation for Mrs. Rosales will begin at 6 PM Monday, June 24, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 7 PM. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2 PM Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the Basilica de San Albino, 2070 Calle de Santiago in Mesilla with Bishop Emeritus Ricardo Ramirez, C.S.B., Celebrant. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow in the San Albino Cemetery where she will be laid to rest alongside her husband.
Serving as casket bearers will be David Jr. and Lucas Zertuche, Cameron Rosales, Richard Reyes, Marc Torres and Juan Apodaca. Honorary bearers will be Richard Mirabal, Tony Orona, Savanna Zertuche, Julius and Stephen Padilla.
The Zertuche and Rosales Families would like to extend their sincere appreciation and gratitude to everyone at the Southwest Center on Aging, Welbrook Transitional Rehabilitation Center, and Mountain View Regional Medical Center for helping us through all of Isabel's care. To everyone who interacted and worked with Mrs. Rosales, remember her as the vibrant, reserved and intuitive woman that she was. We the family were all blessed to have her wisdom and love for the past 100 years. Please keep us in your thoughts and prayers as we transition into our world without her. We are sure she is with her beloved Pedro as he held the doors of heaven opened for her with his hand out for their first dance in 27 years.
