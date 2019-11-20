|
Isaiah Lara
Las Cruces - Isaiah Raymond Lara was born June 3 1986 to Patricia Salas and Richard Lara. Isaiah was a gentle giant with a huge heart and had a wonderful personality. He would light up a room with his smile and laugh! He was always ready to help anyone who needed it. His favorite things to do were, being with family, eating home cooked meals, listening to music, cruising, sports and most of all watching his Green Bay Packers play!! All though he was taken from us to soon he will leave a life time of beautiful love and memories in every heart he touched. Fly high our handsome Angel and rest in paradise.
He was proceeded in death by his mother Patricia Salas his maternal grandfather Maximo Felix Salas and his aunt Irene Salas.
He is survived by his grandmother Tiburcia Salas his father Richard Lara two brothers Israel Salas Issac Lara and one sister Jasmine Lara and his girlfriend Amanda Diaz. Several nieces and nephews aunts uncles and cousins.
