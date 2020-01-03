|
Isaiah Ramzy
Las Cruces -
ISAIAH RAMZY, was born in Elgin, Texas on May 18, 1924 to Robert and Estella Ramzy. The family moved from Texas to Las Cruces, New Mexico where Isaiah attended school in the Las Cruces school system. He enlisted in the United States Army shortly after Pearl Harbor was bombed and served a tour of duty, mostly in Germany. After his tour, he received an honorable discharge as a Sergeant First Class.
Isaiah got a job at what was then known as Memorial General Hospital as an orderly assistant and worked there for seven years. He then got a job at Raytheon White Sands Missile Range and retired as a Missile Assembly Man after 38 ½ years of service. After retirement, he enjoyed fishing.
He married Willie Mae Jackson and to that union, six children were born. Isaiah Ramzy, 95, passed away on January 1, 2020. He had been ill for a while. Before he made his final transition, his daughter led him to Jesus Christ and Isaiah accepted the Lord on December 30, 2019.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 73 years, Willie Mae Ramzy on January 13, 2020; his pride and joy daughter, First Lady Jacqueline Thomas (Superintendent Virgil Thomas) of Southfield, MI, his favorite sons, Samuel "Poly" Ramzy (Elder Faith) of Fort Worth, TX, Raymond Ramzy, Wayne Ramzy (Tanya), Pastor Robert Lewis Ramzy (First Lady Donna) all of Las Cruces, NM, Minister Ronald Ramzy (Sandra) of Albuquerque, NM; one brother, Willie Ramzy of Cleveland, OH; sister-in-law, Bobbie Fuller of Anthony, TX; 17 grandchildren, 49 great grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. He will truly be missed.
Visitation for Mr. Ramzy will begin at 9 AM Friday, January 10, 2020 in Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Funeral Service is scheduled for 10 AM with Pastor Robert Ramzy officiating. Concluding Service and Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5140 W. Picacho with military honors will be accorded by a New Mexico National Guard Honor Guard and the Marine Corps League - El Perro Diablo Detachment.
Serving as casket bearers will be Samuel, Wayne, Raymond, Ronald and Malcolm Ramzy, and Rudy Thompson.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020