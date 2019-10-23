|
Isauro O. Gonzales
Las Cruces - Isauro Ochoa Gonzales, age 82, of Las Cruces, NM, beloved Father and Grandfather, entered into heavenly rest on, Monday, October 21, 2019, in Las Cruces, NM. He was born in Artesia, NM on March 5, 1937, to Margarito and Antonia Gonzales. Isauro, known to most as "Sonny", was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who treasured his relationship with family and friends. He loved to travel and also loved attending his grandchildren's baseball games, soccer games and dance performances.
Isauro married Delfina Gomez on February 14, 1960, in Roswell, NM. He joined the New Mexico Army National Guard and served as Company Commander of Battery C 2nd Battalion, 200th Air Defense artillery. He retired from the Army National Guard with the rank of Captain after serving his country for over 20 years.
He attended New Mexico State University and earned a Bachelor of Accountancy Degree in 1981, and a Master of Arts Degree in 1984. He established a career working at Universities, where he served at New Mexico State University as Assistant Director of Financial Aid and at the University of Texas at San Antonio as the Director of Financial Aid and Assistant Vice President for Student Services. Sonny also established a career in real estate and recently retired after 38 years of service.
Sonny is preceded in death by his wife, Delfina Gomez Gonzales; sisters, Rebecca Fierro, Elmira Mendiola, Amelia Juarez and Margaret Juarez. He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Rivera and husband Albert Rivera of Las Cruces, son, David Gonzales and wife, Valerie Gonzales of Albuquerque; four grandchildren, Joseph Rivera and wife Donetta Rivera of Chandler, Arizona, Joshua Rivera and wife, Cindy Rivera of Las Cruces, Alyssa Dalton and husband, Sam Dalton of Albuquerque, and Eric Gonzales of Albuquerque; 2 great-granddaughters, Ava Rivera of Chandler, Arizona and Jocelyn Rivera of Las Cruces and one great-grandson expected in December, 2019; brother, Louis O. Gonzales of Arlington, TX, and; sisters, Angelita Alvarado of Artesia and Mary Madrid and husband Santiago Madrid of Espanola, NM.
A Memorial Service will be held at La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home, 555 W. Amador Ave., Las Cruces, NM 88005, on Monday October 28, 2019, at 11 am, with Rev. James K. Underwood officiating. To send condolences go to www.lapaz-grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019