Isidro Manuel Rubio
Tucson - ISIDRO "SID" MANUEL RUBIO, age 77, of Tucson, Arizona entered eternal life on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 15, 1943 in Brazito, New Mexico to Sabino and Manuela Moreno Rubio. Isidro served his country honorably in the United States Marine Corps. He graduated from New Mexico State University, after which he worked overseas at the Kwajalein Missile Range in the Marshall Islands where he was responsible for the design and layout of logic circuits for the anti-ballistic missile computers and Missile Site Radar systems. In 2008, Isidro retired from a long and respected career at IBM Corporation as a Business Area Manager, Systems Integration/Applications Development. Both his wife, Agnes, and son joined Isidro with careers at IBM Corporation. In retirement, he pursued his other passion as a real estate agent and investor. Isidro was a member of the Roman Catholic Church.
Sid was an avid sports fan and led family and friends as a player, coach, and mentor throughout his life. He was active in baseball, softball, handball, soccer, and racquetball. Sid's dedication to family, education, and hard work propelled him to defy the greatest of odds to give lifelong opportunities to his surviving wife of 53 years, Agnes Theresa Rubio; his daughter, Sonrisa Lathen and son-in-law Mark Lathen; and his son, Ismael Rubio and daughter-in-law Emilie Rubio. Continuously taking advantage of new opportunities, Sid took his family to San Jose, California and eventually settled in Tucson, AZ where he designed and built the family home. He and his family have resided in Tucson for 30 years. Other survivors include his two adoring grandchildren, Gaia Reed Rubio and Mateo Isidro Rubio; brother, Sabino "Dino" Rubio (Kris) of Austin, TX and three sisters, Cruzita Gordon (John) of Georgetown, TX, Beatriz Rubio of Camarillo, CA and Evangelina Rubio of Las Cruces, as well as, numerous extended family members. Sid was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Carmen Rubio and two brothers, Ricardo and Raul "Chava" Rubio.
Visitation for Mr. Rubio will begin at 1:00 PM. Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at St. Genevieve Catholic Church, 100 S. Espina Street where recitation of the Holy Rosary is scheduled at 1:30 PM. The Funeral Mass will follow immediately thereafter with Reverend Theophine Okafor, Celebrant. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at Masonic Cemetery, 760 S. Compress Road where he will be laid to rest in the family plot. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, capacity of attendees at the church will be limited and everyone is required to wear a mask. Thank you.
Serving as casket bearers will be Ismael Rubio, Sonrisa and Dr. Mark Lathen, Marc and Javier Lujan, and Erik, Joel, and Martin Gutierrez. Honorary bearers will be Sabino "Dino" Rubio, Alfred and James Gutierrez, Raymond and Velia Marquez.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces 300 E. Boutz Road, (575) 527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences, log on to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
