Isidro "Izzy" Martinez Jr.
Las Cruces - Isidro (Izzy) Martinez JR passed away in his home on March 17, 2019 in Las Cruces New Mexico at the age of 35.
Isidro Martinez is preceded in death by his father Isidro (Chilo) Martinez SR, his cousins Roy Santos and Louis Garcia
Isidro Martinez is survived by his mother Yvonne Silva, his stepfather Tom Silva, his daughters Alycia Shanachie Alderete and Ayvani (Rosie) Acosta, his loving and devoted lady of many years Raquel Baquera, his sister Veronica Bonenfant, his brother, (in law) Michael Bonenfant and their children Poseidon, Persephone, Michael and Aden, his Grandparents Gloria and Aaron Green, Joe and Louisa Gonzales and Romona and Anselmo Trujillo as well as his numerous aunts, uncles and cousins and friends.
Isidro Martinez was born on November 12, 1983 in Las Cruces, New Mexico to Yvonne Gonzales and Isidro Martinez. He graduated from Onate High School in 2002, where he played basketball for the Onate Knights.
Isidro Martinez was always full of joy and happiness and was quick with a joke. He always knew what to say at just the right times, he could make anyone smile and happy no matter what situation they were in. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends whether it was relaxing at home or enjoying the outdoors he was the life of the party. Always. Isidro was a devoted partner and a wonderful, loving, extraordinary, perfect, father, uncle, brother, son, nephew, cousin and friend to everyone. Isidro had a love for food and could make a five-star meal out of anything. He had a huge love of sports and knew everything there was to know about any team and any sport, he played in many Gussmacker events though out the years and was a natural at any and all sports. He did of course have a love for the San Francisco 49ers. Isidro loved everyone, and would do anything for anybody, he was always there no matter what or when you were in need. Isidro was always willing to teach his cousins, niece, and nephews and thing or two. Isidro will be missed very much by everyone and who ever encountered him.
Isidro You are loved and will be missed by all of us, we love you, and you will always be remembered. You will always be with us.
A public viewing at 6 pm. Followed by a rosary at 7pm at La Paz-Graham's Funeral home 555 west Amador Ave Las Cruces NM
Funeral services will be held as follows: church services commencing at 10 am at Saint Genevieve's church at 100 South Espina Las Cruces NM.
A reception will follow at the Moose Lodge on 514 North Main St. Las Cruces NM.
Pallbearers will be Sergio Hernandez, Jacob Silva, Jason Eubanks, Juan Manuel Martinez, Ruben Santos, Michael Bonenfant, Jaime Baquera, Noel Baquera.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Mar. 24, 2019