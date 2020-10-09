Ismael "Mellie" Borunda
La Mesa - Our beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend, ISMAEL "MELLIE" RIVERA BORUNDA, age 86, of La Mesa entered eternal life on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at La Posada-Mesilla Valley Hospice surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 5, 1934 in San Miguel to Andres and Angelita Rivera Borunda. "Mellie", as he was fondly known to family and friends retired from White Sands Missile Range, Civil Service Commissary and was a communicant at San Jose Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn his passing include his loving wife of sixty-eight years, Esperanza "Lanchie" Borunda of the family home; a daughter, Cecilia Segovia of Las Cruces; a son, Larry Borunda (Jennifer) of Las Vegas, NV; two brothers, Mario Alberto Borunda (Bubbles) and Nestor Borunda (Manuela) all of Las Cruces; sister, Elodia Salinas (Bobby) of Chamberino. Other survivors include six grandchildren, six great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter, his "Perlita", as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Mellie was preceded in death by his parents; two daughters, Rosemary Banegas and Evangeline Borunda; two granddaughters, Irma Borunda and Jenny Segovia; and a sister, Dora Gonzalez.
Visitation for Mellie will begin at 6 PM Monday, October 12, 2020 at San Jose Catholic Church, 353 E. Josephine Street in La Mesa with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 PM. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM Tuesday, October 13, 2020 with the Reverend Alex Ureña Celebrant. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at San Jose Cemetery where he will be laid to rest in the family plot.
Serving as casket bearers will be Andy Gonzalez, Albert Borunda Jr., Tony Bejarano, Jimmy Rivera, Steven Milam and Jimmy Chacon. Honorary bearers will be his grandson, Matthew Borunda and godson, Aiden Milam.
The Borunda Family wishes to express a Special Thank You to all the Staff at La Posada-Mesilla Valley Hospice and Cudadio Casero and the attentive caregivers, Raquel, Rocio, Bernie and Martha for the excellent care given to Mellie.
The Borunda Family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com