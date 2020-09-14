1/1
Ismael Luther Alvarez
Ismael Luther Alvarez

Las Cruces - ISMAEL LUTHER ALVAREZ, age 82, of Las Cruces, passed away on August 31, 2020. He was born February 20, 1938 in Las Cruces to Brijido and Maria Alvarez. At a young age Ismael enlisted in the United States Army. He then attended and graduated from New Mexico State University and proceeded to earn a law degree from the University of Norte Dame. He later went on to become an Attorney and a legal servant for the State of New Mexico.

He is survived by his loving wife Joanne Alvarez of the family home, his only son Benjamin Castro Alvarez of Las Vegas, NV. Two brothers Fred Alvarez (Nancy) and Rudy Alvarez, mother in law Josephine Sauza, two grandchildren Ryland and Ryker as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Ismael was preceded in death by his parents, Brijido and Maria, two brothers Silas Alvarez and Bob Alvarez, a sister Rosalie Hillis, and his father in law Benjamin Daniel Castro.

A memorial service and celebration of life will take place on Friday September 18, 2020 at Baca's Funeral Chapel 300 E. Boutz Road. Visitation and family greeting will take place at 1:30 P.M. with Recitation of the Holy Rosary to begin at 2:30 P.M. military honors and the funeral service will follow. Due to Covid-19 restriction capacity will be limited. To view services via live stream log on to bacastream.com

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory of Las Cruces, 575-527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
