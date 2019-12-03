Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church
224 Lincoln St.
Anthony, NM
Ismael Ontiveros "Smiley" Medina


1933 - 2019
Ismael Ontiveros "Smiley" Medina Obituary
Ismael "Smiley" Ontiveros Medina

Ismael "Smiley" Ontiveros Medina, age 86, of Anthony & Las Cruces, NM, entered eternal life with our heavenly Father on November 27th 2019. He was born June 17th, 1933 in Anthony to Patricio and Manuela Medina. Smiley was a farmer, musician, car salesman, and business owner for over 70 years. His kind heart, incredible character, and God-given talents touched so many people.

Smiley owned and managed The Malibu, Smiley's Wrecker Service, Smiley's Auto Sales, and was the founding member of the Happy Timers band, which played for decades in the area. He was a life-long Dodger fan who also loved playing poker with the same group of friends for over 55 years. He was the patriarch of a large and loving family and will be missed by everyone who knew him. He was truly one of kind.

Ismael is survived, by his beautiful and devoted wife, Teresa Medina, his sons, Danny Medina, Richard Medina, Ismael Estrada, Ariel Lopez, Orlando Jimenez, Isaac Medina, and his daughters, Patty Medina, Marie Medina, and Melissa Medina. He leaves a beautiful family of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and countless friends and loved ones.

Ismael is preceded in death by his parents, his former wife, Jesse Medina, his daughter, Sylvia Medina and all of his brothers and sisters.

Funeral Services for Ismael will take place on Thursday, December 5th at 11:00am at St. Anthony's Church located at 224 Lincoln St. Anthony, NM 88021.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
