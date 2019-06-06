|
|
Jack A. Pumphrey
Las Cruces - Jack A. Pumphrey died May 27, 2019 at Mesilla Valley Hospice, Las Cruces, NM. He was born September 6, 1935, in Seymour, Indiana, to Walter A. and Norma Marie Pumphrey. He was an Air Force Veteran. Jack was a true entrepreneur with his last venture being Jack Pumphrey Arts. He was a nationally known commercial artist. His prolific work survives him and will continue to be treasured by many. He particularly loved drawing cars, boats and pets. He was active in both the Port Orchard and Gig Harbor, WA Yacht Clubs. He enjoyed Las Cruces car clubs and supported many community activities.
Jack was preceded in death by his wife Caryl Sue Pumphrey, brothers Rusty and J.K. Pumphrey, and step-son Sean Slote. He is survived by sisters Jody Johnson of Concord, CA and Addie (Mary) Robison of San Bernardino, CA; daughter Stephanie Ann Pumphrey MacLeod of Port Orchard, WA; son Jack A. Pumphrey, Jr. of Vashon Island, WA; step-son Colin B. Slote of Seattle, WA; and grandsons Stephan (Stephanie) and Brody (Colin).
A Celebration of Life will held at Las Cruces Church of Christ, Friday, June 7 at 6:00 pm.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on June 6, 2019