Jack Franklin Darbyshire
Anthony - Jack Franklin Darbyshire passed away on April 19, 2019. Jack, a 3rd generation El Paso area resident, was born in Deming, NM on October 26, 1925 because, as he would joke, that is where the wagon broke down. He lived his entire life on the Darbyshire farm north of Anthony, NM, graduating from Anthony Union High School in 1943 and immediately enlisting in the Navy to serve our country during World War II. Stationed in Okinawa, he flew nighttime patrols over the Straits of Korea in a PBM sea plane. Upon his return to the farm Jack graduated with a Mechanical Engineering degree from what was then New Mexico A&M College. Throughout his life Jack was an engineer's engineer providing practical and economical solutions to common engineering problems. He took the family steel business in El Paso, Darbyshire Steel, from an antiquated, early 20th century plant near downtown to a state-of-the-art foundry and fabrication facility north of Canutillo. Jack provided the structural steel for many El Paso buildings including the Abraham Chavez Theatre, what is now the downtown Wells Fargo building and the Coronado Tower on North Mesa. After selling Darbyshire Steel Jack returned to the farm and began building farm equipment full time. He introduced laser machine control land leveling to the region. The scrapers he designed and built for this use greatly improved the productivity and efficiency of irrigated farm land throughout the desert Southwest. Jack provided jobs and mentored numerous young men teaching them a strong work ethic and the value of honesty and integrity in living a complete life. Three of these young men went on to earn PhD's in their respective fields. He was a recipient of the Navy's Distinguished Flying Cross, NMSU's Leyendecker Agriculturist of Distinction award and the New Mexico Society of Professional Engineers Engineering Excellence award. Jack had a keen sense of humor and was always willing to participate in, usually initiating, a good practical joke or prank on someone…he was one of a kind. He is preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Rene Laurel, and survived by his wife of 67 years, Jean, and two sons, Russell and Daniel. Heartfelt thanks to Dr. Arianna Bender and the care staffs of The Legacy at Cimarron and Hospice El Paso for providing loving and compassionate care during the last months of his life. A private graveside service is planned. A celebration of Jack's life for all to attend will take place on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:30am at Anthony Country Club, 2100 West O'Hara Rd., Anthony, NM. Memorial contributions may be sent to Anthony Community Cemetery Association, PO Box 2638, Anthony, NM 88021, Animal Rescue League, PO Box 13055, El Paso, TX 79913 or Hospice El Paso, 1440 Miracle Way, El Paso, TX 79925.
"I fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith."
2 Timothy 4:7
Andale pues Jack.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019