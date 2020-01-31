|
|
Jack Irving Lowe III
Jack Irving Lowe III, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 22nd, 2020, in Mesa, Arizona.
Born to Jack and Mabel (McArthur) Lowe May 29, 1931 in Los Angeles, California, Jack Irving earned the rank of Staff Sergeant First Class as a Radio Technician in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. After service in the USAF, Jack played football and met his future wife, Pauline, at while attending Sierra College.. He also attended San Jose State University, and San Jose City College, where he earned his Associate Degree.
After college, Jack worked in Quality Control for Lockheed Aerospace. His work took him around the country, finally settling in Albuquerque. He retired from Lockheed, but continued to work for Gulton Industries for several years, before returning to San Jose, California to work for a small startup company in Silicon Valley. Upon his final retirement from the workforce, he and Pauline followed family back to Las Cruces, New Mexico and eventually to the Phoenix AZ area.
Jack was a gifted athlete and excelled at many sports. He was also a well read and avid reader, music lover, and a good dancer. He played the trumpet in the Southern Pacific Railroad Band with his father, a professional musician. He missed his calling as a drummer for Jack was a natural. He was a good artist and would draw with charcoals off and on through the years. He was truly a jack of all trades.
Jack was a Master Mason at a very young age. He was involved in his children's activities in San Jose CA and Richardson TX, as Boy Scout Leader, Little League, Softball and Basketball Coach and Manager. He was also President of the PTA in San Jose. He cared deeply for his family and was a responsible provider.
Above all, Jack was known as a kind and gentle man with a good heart. He will always be remembered for his deep empathy and compassion for others, be it human or animal. May his kind soul be at rest, and be reunited with his best friend Earl, and beloved dog, Cubby.
Interment will be at the Veterans National Memorial Cemetery in Phoenix, date TBD. Jack leaves behind his wife of 64 years, Pauline, children; Kathleen (Robert) Harmon, Jack Allen (Karen), Lori Shelton, Robert, Julie (Orlando Sanchez) Lowe-Sanchez, and grandson Michael Lowe whom he and Pauline helped raise, 7 more grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020