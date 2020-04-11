|
Jack Wayne Scott
Jack Wayne Scott, also known as "Pop" left this world April 4, 2020. Jack was born to Owen and Opal Scott on 1-12-1937 in Lubbock Texas. He was the 2nd oldest of 4 boys and he loved his mother with all his heart.
Jack retired from Aamco Transmission in 1997. He loved team roping and telling stories of his adventures which some could be far fetched but turned out most where true. He loved his grandchildren and loved when they would come to visit and he would put them on the horses. He also enjoyed trips to Colorado to see the Denver Broncos and Rockies play.
He leaves behind a wife Sherrie, daughters Cathy Scott, Lori Alba (Chris), Lisa Chavez, Shellie O'Connor (Ron), and son Austin Lane (Estella). He is survived by his brothers Don (Mary), James, and David (BJ). His grandchildren Ryan Bennett (Pilar), Devon Bennett, Erica, Carley, and Jake Chavez, Kirstie, Alexa, Rikki, and Raquel Alba, Joseph Saenz (Neri), Seth Lane, Brittani Nobis Lyu (Frank), Henry Ramos, and Zachary Hille. His great grandchildren Sophia, Christopher, Camila, and Reina.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a son Blaine Jarvis.
Cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020